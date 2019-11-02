Dear Editor: Thank you, David Ahrens! Everyone should be in agreement, you have made a clear, understandable and informative statement in opposition — and thank you to all others who have written in opposition to the $40 wheel tax. The Finance Committee has given the mayor everything she wants — much to my chagrin. No new police officers? Her $200,000 request for a police auditor who reports only to her would pay for at least three new officers, which are desperately needed. Losing Mike Koval as our chief is a great loss to this city, and that is another whole issue!
Linda E. Gerke
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.