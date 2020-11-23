Linda E. Anderson: Opoien is right, Trump doesn't care about COVID-19

Dear Editor: I agree, Trump does not care about COVID-19.
Reading Jessie Opoien's column, my mind went back to Trump's comment from several years ago, how he could shoot someone on 5th Ave. and would not loose any votes.
As of today, on his watch, nationally, over 11 million have sickened and close to 250,000 have died. I do not know if he has lost votes because of those who have become ill. He did most certainly lose some votes from those who died, those who accepted his version of COVID-19, as just a little flu.
Whether or not he would lose votes, he should be held accountable. But I know he will not be, except maybe in history books to be written decades from now.
Please let there still be books decades from now.
Thank you. Stay strong and keep up the good fight.
Linda E. Anderson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!