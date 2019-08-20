Dear Editor: I'm a pediatrician who helped found the Iowa Chapter of Physicians for Social Responsibility in 1981. I'm currently a member of the Sacramento Chapter of PSR, focused on preventing nuclear war, protecting our environment, decreasing gun violence and other peace issues.
I'm writing on my own personal views, not representing any organization or campaign. But I must say I strongly support Tulsi Gabbard for president. She is the best qualified based on her military and legislative experience, and the strongest voice among the democratic candidates articulating the growing danger of nuclear war. She knows firsthand the high cost of war and the fact that America's regime change wars since 9/11 have made us less safe, worsened the terrorism backlash and at a high cost in lives and dollars.
This tremendous cost and effort distracts us from addressing pressing needs at home such as combating climate change and environmental degradation, building a green energy economy, covering all Americans with a basic level of health care, rebuilding infrastructure, bringing down the high cost of advanced education and improving our schools. Tulsi's positions are not supported in much of the mainstream press, but I think she is accurate in her analyses and is trying to wake up America. She has tremendous courage and takes a lot of flak for her efforts. I've been looking and hoping for a candidate like her for many years.
On the particular issue of Syria, my understanding is that she went on a fact-finding mission with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to talk to the Syrian people, and while there was invited to talk with Bashar Al Assad, which she did, along with talking to opposition groups against him. She understands that a buildup of U.S. military efforts in Syria is a requirement for setting the military stage for war with Iran, a war that John Bolton is pushing for, and that would be far worse than the Iraq War.
Tulsi asks the tough questions about what is really going on and what will keep America safe — that is her soldier's heart. She has a amazing intellect to boot.
Linda Copeland
Sacramento, California
