Dear Editor: Between now and Tuesday, Wisconsin’s 77th Assembly District should elect Shabnam Lotfi to the Legislature. She is wonderfully qualified. While her Democratic opponents may be as well, Shabnam breaks the mold. She checks all the boxes on policy: clean environment, renewable energy, expanded Medicare, criminal justice reform, health care, pro-education, pro-union, and pro-women. But there’s more: Shabnam is thoughtful, persuasive, tireless, and has the people skills required to solve tough problems working with folks who may have opposing views. If anyone can achieve positive bipartisan results, it’s Shabnam.
We should evaluate candidates by how they face the toughest issues. While many of us say we want to fight against injustice, Shabnam actually has done it. Knowing her in the legal profession for years, I’ve watched her pursue justice in complicated cases that can’t be won without careful strategy, persistence, and conviction. Just one example is her leadership in suing the Trump administration to stop its cruel and counterproductive immigration policies. That takes courage, competence, and spirited dedication.
Shabnam is fired up to get things done in the Assembly. You’ll be proud of voting for her.
Linda Clifford
Madison
