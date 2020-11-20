Linda Bernhardt: Trump sulks and shirks duties

Dear Editor: Bryan Sabella was “right on” with his information. I’m wondering every day if those “die-hard” followers of Trump and the Republicans are watching him play golf while the death toll from COVID-19 continues rapidly upward.
I’m wondering if he’s been out front working with his successor in these tragic and dangerous times with a pandemic. I’m wondering why he isn’t seeking the limelight every moment of every day to demonstrate that we have a democracy and other countries are watching us/him, saying, “See, democracy doesn’t work, it’s all a crooked election,” or is that just the other dictators saying that and using that propaganda to their own needs.
I wonder why he wants to drastically and quickly get troops out of Afghanistan and Iraq. Could this be his last gift to Putin, maybe so he can still build his Trump Hotel in Russia? But those brave military people he called “suckers and losers” are the ones that haven’t been first and foremost in his mind as he got rid of the Secretary of Defense and installed a loyal person who will attempt to do what Trump wants, and why?
I wonder if those who voted for him are watching him act like a 3- or 5-year-old sulking about not winning, telling lies to question the election, refusing to concede, and not approving a safe, normal and peaceful transition to the next administration. I wonder if all of his rallies helped spread the horrible numbers of COVID-19 that will not allow me to get together with my family for Thanksgiving or Christmas, or spend time with my grandchildren, two of whom need daycare at home due to COVID-19 exposures. I also hope I stay healthy and don’t need any medical care because there may not be a bed or hospital staff to treat me. Stay safe everyone.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville
