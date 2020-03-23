Linda Bernhardt: Trump's COVID-19 response is like Owl in 'Winnie the Pooh'

Dear Editor: Trump is like the owl in "Winnie the Pooh’s Blustery Day" by Milne. If you recall, the owl talked and talked and pretended to impart his (lack of) wisdom while the wind blew the tree down around him. Owl was oblivious to the real danger of the storm.
This is the way I see Trump and his team on TV every day. Trump keeps talking about, if it gets bad, we will order more ventilators, but we will have to wait and see. We’ve been waiting three months while he gets minimally educated about what this pandemic means. He seems oblivious to the time it takes to manufacture all kinds of medical equipment and it could stimulate a small section for the economy. He wants to “wait and see” even longer. We are three months or more behind and he is still trying to find out what this pandemic means. He ended his blustering when a reporter asked why the White House staff called it “Kung Flu." I’m sure he is on a hunt to find that person in the leakiest White House in history. He recently re-tweeted a meme about him fiddling while (Rome burned) the pandemic spread.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville
