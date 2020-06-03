Linda Bernhardt: Trump is acting like a dictator in the name of religion

Dear Editor: At a recent press conference, Donald Trump angrily demanded that governors let churches resume in-person worship immediately, threatening to "override" them if they refuse. Then he went off to play golf and missed his Sunday church service. His bullying of governors and even ill-informed church ministers and attendees are shameful. He must really believe he is a dictator and runs this country the way his failing businesses were run. He will bankrupt this country too.

He will also bankrupt the health care industry and state budgets with his failure to act five months ago when he was informed by intelligence about this pandemic. He is currently acting like a dictator in the name of religion. Evangelicals and the groups of ill-informed people who gathered this weekend in large groups are the lab rats for his experiment of opening early. Jesus told us to care for the sick. Trump has killed more people than would have had to die if he’d just acted presidential and put the pandemic office in charge of the pandemic in January. But, oops, he got rid of that office in 2018 as not necessary!