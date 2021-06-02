Linda Bernhardt: Troops didn't fight and die for a dictator

Dear Editor: As we remember those who fought and gave their lives for this democracy, they didn't fight for the "Trump Wanna Be A Dictator" form of American government. Ask yourself, could Americans be persuaded to follow a dictator and a fascist who is trying to take over this country? He's taken over the media with Fox, he's mocking the laws, Constitution and Bill of Rights as he doesn't know what they are and is uneducable.
Trump, if we tested him, still wouldn't know about any of the principles our democratic republic and showed his ignorance of the military and veterans because he took money from veteran's accounts for his wall. What a shame as we pay tribute to those who gave their lives in defense of our great nation.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville
