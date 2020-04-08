Linda Bernhardt: Republicans risked Wisconsinites' lives

Dear Editor: Please thank Republicans Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald for killing Wisconsinites instead of putting the election off until June. Instead of having legislative sessions in Madison that the governor called and that Vos and Fitzgerald gaveled in and gaveled out, we taxpayers got another dose of risking our lives for Republicans. What a shame that Republicans have to risk the lives of citizens of this state to get the Republican ideal of an election. The fewer that vote, the better chance a Republican has to win. And there was no surprise that the Republican Supreme Court ruled for the Republicans according to the Republican playbook.