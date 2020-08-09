You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda Bernhardt: Republicans have become pro-choice legislators

Linda Bernhardt: Republicans have become pro-choice legislators

Dear Editor: I was so happy to hear that Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, Rep. Vos, and Sen. Fitzgerald are now pro-choice legislators. Their new policy is that we should all have the right to make choices for our health and health care needs. The Republicans have awakened and are now pro-choice politicians!

Linda Bernhardt

Platteville

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics