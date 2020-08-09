Linda Bernhardt: Republicans have become pro-choice legislators

Dear Editor: I was so happy to hear that Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, Rep. Vos, and Sen. Fitzgerald are now pro-choice legislators. Their new policy is that we should all have the right to make choices for our health and health care needs. The Republicans have awakened and are now pro-choice politicians!
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville
