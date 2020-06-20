Linda Bernhardt: Republicans complaining about secrecy makes no sense

Dear Editor: It’s interesting that the Republican leaders say anything at all negative about Gov. Evers taping a meeting about COVID-19 with them. They, who had no transparency throughout their tenure, rewrote the state legislative rules in private, gerrymandered all districts in secret with the help of ALEC and other big money conservative groups. Why do Republicans always point a finger at the other groups when they, themselves are doing the same things? For more on this, just pay attention to the whining. When you hear whining from the Republicans like Assembly Speaker Vos and Senate Leader Fitzgerald, they are doing something clandestine without the light of day. Grousing in the dark doesn’t help any of us citizens as they have proved for 10 years with their friend former Gov. Walker.