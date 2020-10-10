Lin Zhao: Following statewide mask mandate will help business stay open during COVID-19

Dear Editor: In regards to the GOP’s response to Gov. Evers’ new COVID-19 emergency order to extend the statewide mask mandate, I would like to point out that Gov. Evers’ new order is supported by evidence-based public health interventions, which in times of COVID-19 pandemic, are more important than Republican’s political concerns.
CDC has published multiple cases regarding the absence of apparent transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from stylists after exposure at hair salons with a universal face covering policy. Imagine Madison without those public health interventions. Will residents feel safe to dine out or get a haircut? Will people feel safe to work?
Today SARS-CoV-2 is still infecting people and taking lives. Most of the businesses are open with new regulations. With mandatory mask order in place, Madison residents are able to go out and enjoy their semi-normal city life.
Instead of fighting over political issues and negating evidence-based public health interventions, we should really focus on how to support public health policies to help our local businesses succeed during the pandemic and protect the customers that support those businesses.
Lin Zhao, M.D.
UW-Madison Preventive Medicine Resident
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!