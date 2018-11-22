Dear Editor: We are opposed to the Cardinal Hickory Creek expansion line and believe there are cheaper, less-damaging ways to cover Wisconsin's electric demand while reducing CO2.
Property rights have been eroding for more than a decade along existing and new right of ways (ROW) in Wisconsin. The arbitrary destruction of forests and natural habitat continues unchecked. ATC’s policy of no woody vegetation through mowing or spraying is turning the ROW into a dead zone that fragments and isolates forests. The policy of hacking limbs from edge trees, when ROW width allows for those limbs, is degrading forests, opening them up to sunlight, pests and disease. ATC is killing hundreds of trees per mile outside the ROW because they can.
ATC has dumbed down vegetation management to the lowest common denominator. Native vegetation is killed while grasses and forbs better suited to the prairies of western Minnesota and the Dakotas are seeded in or replaced by invasive species. The small trees or shrubs that federal studies have shown to be beneficial for both the facility and the environment are gone. Thousands of miles of transmission corridors are wasteland to wildlife.There are no hedgerows for birds to nest in, no berries or insects to eat. Deer resort to raiding home gardens.
The Public Service Commission promised to look into ATC’s vegetation management but did nothing. The destruction will never end for those of us with transmission-line property. ATC will continue to destroy native habitat on a regular basis, eventually replace it with Reed Canary grass and invasive cattails as has been done to the property on our north. Our state has abdicated any say in ROW management, thereby stripping those of us nonfarmers of all property rights.
Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Lila Zastrow and Dave Hendrickson, certified arborists
Seymour
