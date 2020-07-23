Lila Hemlin: I hope our democracy can withstand Trump's ignorance

Dear Editor: While listening to a few comments by Donald Trump this week, I couldn't help but think they represent his way of thinking. He said if we limit the number of tests, the number of COVID-19 cases would be less. If the number of tests is limited, there will be less documented positive cases, but the actual number of cases would not change. If five people have a fever and you take the temperature of one and don't take the temperature of the other four, that doesn't alter the fact that five people have a fever. I think this documents the way this president's brain works. He is unable to think logically, unable to think of anything except how it impacts him. Our democracy has withstood many things including a civil war, hopefully it will be able to withstand the ignorance of this president.
Lila Hemlin
Madison
