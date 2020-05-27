Lila Hemlin: A Memorial Day remembrance of my husband

Dear Editor: My husband served in the Army during the Korean War where he saw and participated in much combat. The memories haunted him for the remainder of his life. He used to say that those who speak the loudest for war have usually never experienced the devastation and losses incurred. He lost nearly 50% of his company during the battle of Pork Chop Hill. We were married for over 56 years and for over 30 years he never talked about the war except for a few funny stories. The VA here in Madison helped him to put some of the memories to rest. Memorial Day was always very special to him and he would put up the flag, salute it and remember his friends he lost in combat and those lost in all the other ways our country has fought to preserve our democracy. He died this past October at the VA Hospital. I want to thank him and all those who have served this Memorial Day. A good thing to remember is the freedom we enjoy is not free. Many have paid a very high price to maintain our democracy. I pray each of us will do our part to participate in keeping our democracy free and take the time to remember those who served, many giving their lives.