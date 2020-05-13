Lexi Potter: We must address mental health effects of COVID-19

Dear Editor: The number of COVID-19 cases is not the only thing on the rise during this pandemic; mental health concerns are rising as well.
For those who got laid off because of COVID or are now ordered to work from home, it is a new way of life. Routines have completely changed, isolation is at an all-time high and financial burdens are among the few impacts of this pandemic. For those children who are no longer going to school, this is a drastic change for them as well. Children are just as confused and concerned by this pandemic as adults are. It is important to know what is available to them during this time as well as understand how this pandemic is effecting them. Know what to look for when a child is experiencing depression. Madison Metropolitan School District is providing services for those who are feeling stressed or have mental health concerns.
They say to check in on those living alone, but mental health does not just affect those living alone. Those with mental health disorders are now even more at risk. We need to be advocating for everyone and especially those who may not realize that they are struggling with mental health. Mayo Clinic also advises those who are struggling with mental health to limit their exposure to news media because the news can be extremely anxiety provoking.
It is important to address mental health because if it goes untreated, it can be extremely detrimental. The news should be addressing this each night, newspapers need to talk about it, politicians need to address this. As a society during this pandemic, we need to be better at helping each other instead of criticizing each other.
Lexi Potter
Lodi
