Lexi Potter: We must address mental health effects of COVID-19

Dear Editor: The number of COVID-19 cases is not the only thing on the rise during this pandemic; mental health concerns are rising as well.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

For those who got laid off because of COVID or are now ordered to work from home, it is a new way of life. Routines have completely changed, isolation is at an all-time high and financial burdens are among the few impacts of this pandemic. For those children who are no longer going to school, this is a drastic change for them as well. Children are just as confused and concerned by this pandemic as adults are. It is important to know what is available to them during this time as well as understand how this pandemic is effecting them. Know what to look for when a child is experiencing depression. Madison Metropolitan School District is providing services for those who are feeling stressed or have mental health concerns.

They say to check in on those living alone, but mental health does not just affect those living alone. Those with mental health disorders are now even more at risk. We need to be advocating for everyone and especially those who may not realize that they are struggling with mental health. Mayo Clinic also advises those who are struggling with mental health to limit their exposure to news media because the news can be extremely anxiety provoking.