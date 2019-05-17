Dear Editor: Using debt to acquire assets that won’t directly generate enough revenue to repay the debt with interest, as well as earn a reasonable cash return to the investor, is bad business, but applying that model to stewardship investment is extreme false equivalence.
Stewardship land is always worth at least what it cost (documented by appraisals), serves a public purpose (often multiple, like flood abatement and recreation), and stewardship money frequently is the seed capital that attracts co-investment from federal and local government, conservation organizations, businesses and individuals for projects that are sufficiently worthwhile to these co-contributors to put up cash and/or property of their own to make them happen. It all serves a valuable purpose. Whether it’s a park in Milwaukee or a rural wetland, the asset value equals or exceeds the attributable debt on the state’s balance sheet, and the investments invariably provide the justifying benefits.
By Sen. Stroebel's and Tiffany's logic in their recent “Fun with Numbers” column, the state should sell Devil’s Lake, Big Foot Beach, Peninsula State Park and all the other public properties in prime development areas that could generate the most money in the currently hot real estate market to pay down debt (way more than $33 million per year) the Legislature has run up to fix roads, run schools and universities, fund general government and fund the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Do we really want to do that?
Stewardship renewal would cost roughly 1 percent of the over $3 billion annual appropriation for WEDC alone. Although there is little point in doing so with current low interest rates, existing lifetime stewardship debt currently comprising about 2 percent of total state debt could be entirely retired for about 25 percent of a single year's WEDC cost.
Stewardship should be fully renewed for another decade and any improvements resolved. The large Trempealeau project should be separately authorized.
Lew Posekany
Middleton
