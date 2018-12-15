Dear Editor: For $28 million of our money to Kimberly-Clark, 388 people get to maybe keep their jobs for several more years and KC might invest up to $200 million in an aging, marginally profitable plant that produces goods that aren’t selling well.
For $25 million of their money, Austin, Texas, taxpayers are getting 5,000 or more new, high-paying, professional jobs (mostly engineers and computer science) and $1 billion or more in new facility investment from Apple, one of the strongest enterprises on the planet. Proximity and excellence of University of Texas, Austin, is cited as one of the compelling motivations for Apple’s commitment.
How great does Scott Walker look now? Like a politician way out of his league messing with things he shouldn’t mess with to try to buy votes for whatever he runs for next? Has trashing UW-Madison been such a great strategy? Maybe not!
Lew Posekany
Middleton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.