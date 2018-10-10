Zweifel is right about railings
Dear Editor: Bravo to Dave Zweifel! Almost every other Big 10 stadium we’ve been to has railings to assist fans up and down their aisles. The lack of railings at Camp Randall just shows how little regard the money-hungry UW Athletic Department has for their longtime ticket holders. We’ve had season tickets for almost 40 years (even through the Don Morton years) and now my husband can’t sit in our seats (section C, row 69) because he can’t get up or down the stairs. But sure, let’s spend $70 million to upgrade premium seating in the end zone, not a penny to make the stadium safer for long-term ticket-holders.
Mary Robbins, Cottage Grove
Sex assault survivors will put more women in Congress
Dear Editor: While watching Christine Blasey Ford’s recent testimony, I tried to focus on breathing, but I couldn’t. When I tried to breathe, I sobbed, and when I started to sob, I couldn’t stop.
Somehow that feeling of panic isn’t real to a lot of men in power. When survivors courageously come forward to share our experiences, we are trivialized and told that we have “false memories.”
It’s certainly easier for Republican men to cast doubt on Ford’s story than to try to come to terms with the fact that Brett Kavanaugh did terrible things to women. If they accept the reality that Ford, and all of us with experiences like hers, is telling the truth, they must also accept that a whole lot of men like Kavanaugh engage in irredeemable behavior.
Men currently hold 80 percent of the seats in Congress. Too many of these men do not take sexual violence seriously and continue to protect the perpetrators, through both policy and rhetoric.
But that could change. Right now, there are more women running for Congress than ever before. Women will represent each other on Nov. 6 when we show up to the polls and elect a new wave of progressive women leaders.
And to the Republican men who continue to put party loyalty over what is right: Time’s up.
Tasha Gjesdahl, Madison
I’m not afraid for my three sons
Dear Editor: As the mother of three college-aged boys, I am not afraid. My husband and I have taught our sons that women are not objects or conquests, but human beings deserving respect. We have taught that the decision to be intimate requires two sober people to affirm yes. Consent is not the absence of “no” from one person. Respect does not include intimidation, belittling or mockery.
The fear of being falsely accused of sexual misconduct is the misplaced fear of being caught and held accountable for bad behavior. We know that the incidence of false accusations is far less than the incidence of actual sexual assault. In fact, most sexual assaults go unreported. What is there to fear if consent is always obtained and women are treated with respect?
I also have one daughter. As a society, we should fear the numerous perpetrators out there who will never be caught or held responsible for their reprehensible behavior. Sadly, we see this play out every day in our country.
Ann Baggot, Madison
Vote for Tony Evers to put honor back in gov’s chair
Dear Editor: This November I shall vote for Tony Evers, whom 70 percent of voters believe to be the best man to head Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction, a job he does with a budget always less than requested or needed.
Lately, the word pornography cannot be avoided because Evers’ opponent throws this word into television ad space to distort Evers’ role in an incident when a teacher’s unprofessional behavior warranted removal from the classroom. Law defining immoral conduct prevented the removal of this teacher. Without the legal authority to revoke the teacher’s license, all hands were tied so Evers and others worked with the Legislature to change the law.
Does this eight-year governor know so little about his departments as to not know when action can and cannot be taken? No, his misrepresentation of facts is intentional, allowing him to avoid talking about his record that includes cutting public school budgets while enriching private schools.
I hope even more than 70 percent of the voters will agree with me when I vote for Tony Evers as my governor, thereby putting honor back in the governor’s chair.
J. Annabel Brubaker, Belleville
Wisconsin’s race to the bottom is truly sad
Dear Editor: No truer words could have been spoken than Thomas Spear’s in “Wisconsin’s race to the bottom drove us away” (page 39). I was once proud to say “I am from Wisconsin.” Sadly that is no longer true. Narrow-minded, power-hungry politicians have decided that their jobs and the outside money that buys them are much more important than what is good and right for the people. It is truly a sad day for Wisconsin.
Robert Wade, Madison
Overpopulation is the elephant in the room
Dear Editor: Historic flooding. Disastrous storms. Melting ice and epic wildfires. Rising seas, hurricanes, and accelerating species extinction. All happening so fast we hardly know where to look for the next environmental catastrophe. People concerned about climate change are making their voices heard, raising the alarm about a planet in peril. While they do their best to put the focus on our carbon footprint and ecosystem protection, there’s an enormous elephant in the room that’s being avoided while we use cloth shopping bags and buy hybrids: OVERPOPULATION.
The environmental movement has been afraid to address overpopulation since the 1970s, when Zero Population Growth got slammed for daring to suggest limiting the size of families to sustain the planet. Apparently this roused the ire of people who felt their morals and free will were being challenged, and the movement backed off.
We seem to be more than willing to limit population of other species, sometimes to improve their lives but mostly to suit our own uses. But as comedian Bill Burr puts it, “It’s not the deer clogging up the freeways. It’s us.”
I realize advocating for “making less people” is both a controversial and privileged position. But it’s really the only things that will give this fragile planet and ALL its inhabitants any kind of a fighting chance.
Diane Perris, Madison