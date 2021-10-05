Letter | Zombies are killing democracy

Dear Editor: I have been thinking of zombies. It’s Halloween, but I see zombies all the time. People that don’t ask questions.
That kills everything good without creating something better. They react without considering the ramifications on their own lives. They are afraid of the illuminating fire of truth on real issues. They have names. Racist, homophobe, white nationalist, sheeples.
Zombies are nearer than you think. You can tell them by such subtleties as raising their voice, ungraciousness, intolerance and willful ignorance. Beware. Be vigilant. They are everywhere. They kill debate, tolerance and forward thinking. Their heads explode when you ask many, many questions. Democracy depends on how we talk to one another.
Mary Peterson-Smith
Richland Center
