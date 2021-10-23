Letter | Vote out anti-working class Republicans

Dear Editor: What is important to you? Affordable health care? It’s in there. Expanding child tax credits? It’s in there. Affordable childcare/eldercare? It’s in there. Paid family leave? It’s in there. Two years of Pre-K public education? It’s in there.
In where? President Joe Biden’s human infrastructure bill. And all of these things are paid for by raising corporate and capital gains taxes and increasing the tax rate for incomes over $400,000. None of the tax increases affect middle-class working Americans, and none of the increases are greater than have existed in previous years.
What is there not to like here? Ninety-six percent of congressional Democrats support the bill. So why are 0% of congressional Republicans supporting the bill? The answer seems clear. Republicans do not care about middle-class working Americans; they only want to protect their rich donors who will have to pay their fair share of taxes if this bill passes.
If some of these initiatives are not passed it is only because the Democratic majority is not large enough. There is one easy way to solve that in 2022, vote the Republicans out. Until then our only choice is to keep asking Republicans why they refuse to support working Americans.
Beverly Pestel
Richland Center
