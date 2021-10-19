Letter | Thanks to all who support RISE Wisconsin

Dear Editor: We have all seen the good things the Evjue Foundation has made possible in Dane County through its strategic grantmaking through the years.
This year’s Evjue grant supporting RISE Wisconsin and our newly remodeled building on Fordem Avenue will allow us to help our most vulnerable neighbors in a more welcoming new environment.
This ongoing pandemic has tested all of us, and those stresses show no sign of waning. We have heard from participants in our programs that their worry, anxiety, isolation and feelings of depression have increased.
We and our partner agencies have been on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 crisis. We shifted quickly to virtually deliver crucial educational, employment, housing and mental health services and supports. Demand has been higher than ever in Dane County for services like our Respite Center, offering much-needed refuge to families. Through our combined efforts, we serve more than 3,300 children, individuals and families each year.
We will better meet their growing needs through consolidating our programs and operations into our Fordem Avenue location, making us even more responsive and efficient. We feel the excitement building as we renovate our facility to bring people from different programs together. Those connections will inspire and motivate staff — and increase the good things we bring to children and families when they most need it.
RISE and our partner agencies continued our services in large part thanks to support from key partners. Dane County, City of Madison and United Way of Dane County maintained and, in some cases, increased their support.
As the demand rose, the generosity of donors like the Evjue Foundation grew. Thank you once again, Evjue Foundation, and thanks to all who support RISE Wisconsin. You live the compassion and generosity that embody our community at its best.
Scott Strong
Madison
