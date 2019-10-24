Dear Editor: How is it that three TV stations (who seem to specialize in providing all the weather, all of the time, on all of their channels, simultaneously, so we are always informed of every raindrop, even if it's not in our area) couldn't float a running banner informing us of their delay and to not rescan yet? We spent hours last weekend trying to do what couldn't be done, and now have more to go — that's hard to forgive. You caused us to miss viewing the Packer game — and that's unforgivable!
Mark Tyler
Sauk City
