Here's what happened at Beto O'Rourke's UW talk
Dear Editor: The Political Science Student Association would like to address concerns raised regarding media at the Beto O’Rourke UW-Madison campus event held Feb. 15.
The event's purpose was to facilitate meaningful discussion between former Rep. O’Rourke and UW-Madison students. Due to a limited capacity in the main lecture hall, we limited admission to this room via student tickets. We additionally reserved space in an “overflow room” for students and staff unable to obtain tickets. This overflow room provided a livestream showing broadcast publicly on the PSSA Facebook page.
Media outlets were permitted into this additional room. The University Police said the main hall was at capacity, and the University Communications team guided the media to the extra space. The livestream was accessible to media both online and in this room, and we escorted media to the primary lecture hall upon the event’s conclusion as O’Rourke was meeting student attendees. O’Rourke then fielded questions from campus, local and national media outlets for an additional 15 minutes.
While our priority was to ensure the most students possible could participate, it was not our intention to exclude any media from the event and we're glad so many outlets attended. PSSA values the contributions of the press, and we apologize if that was unclear. Thank you.
Isaac Johnson, president, PSSA
Wheelchair users have hard time on campus
Dear Editor: I write to address the sidewalk inaccessibility disabled students face on the UW campus. This winter has been a brutal one, as we all know. As we forge our way from building to building we forget to consider students on wheels.
The UW does offer Badger Bus, an accessible circulator that runs from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at specific times, but not as often as the free campus bus, and off hours require 24-hour notice. Many of us have meetings, tutoring, or just want to hang out and then catch a bus home. This isn’t always available for wheelchair users; therefore, they’re stuck trying to wheel home over snow and ice.
The UW campus often delays plowing and de-icing, and there is an issue in neighborhoods. The first-time offense for not shoveling is $50, and subsequently $100. Though these are hefty fines, the snow build-up suggests they are not enforced enough.
We can address this issue by making it easier to use Badger Bus at night, enforcing fines, and creating priority plowing areas for those with greater need.
Olivia Oaks, Madison
Jim White would be great choice for council District 2
Dear Editor: As a field organizer in Madison during the 2018 midterms I had the privilege of working with several neighborhood action teams to increase voter turnout. One of the most selfless volunteers is now running for alder in District 2. Jim White has worked with MINT (Madison Isthmus Neighborhood Team) for a handful of election cycles and is constantly active in the community.
Get Out the Vote proved integral to the success of statewide Democratic candidates, and turnout in Madison was off the charts. Jim White and MINT threw their weight behind our GOTV effort 100 percent, and when we had knocked on the doors of our neighbors, MINT (with Jim’s leadership) sent canvassers into other wards. He made his neighborhood action team into a city action team.
Jim White understands that improvements to our collective well-being start at the municipal level, but he also works tirelessly to ensure that our state representatives are accountable to their constituents. I feel incredibly lucky to have worked alongside Jim, and I believe that the community will feel the same.
Henry Griese, Madison
Would Mirilli work on behalf of all students?
Dear Editor: Ananda Mirilli, who is running for Seat 5 of the Madison School Board, made a racially divisive statement that recently appeared in the Wisconsin State Journal: "Mirilli said if the voters want to continue to have a school district that’s good for whites but not students of color, 'they should still vote for white candidates,' then modified that to say they should continue to vote as they have in the past." She previously has made similar statements on Facebook.
Mirilli's comments call into question her intention to work with all board colleagues for all students, although the goal of addressing circumstances of the most vulnerable should be a priority. Are we supposed to undermine public education in the name of inclusion?
Carmen Riviera, Madison
Apology proves Israeli lobby too powerful
Dear Editor: Nothing smacks of the Israeli lobby having too much power more than it being headline news, everywhere, that a congresswoman was forced to apologize for saying the Israeli lobby has too much power.
It reminded me that I never felt that Tammy Baldwin ever truly represented her constituents when she refused to condemn Israel despite its repeated atrocities and war crimes, including the ongoing blockade on the Gaza Strip. If you're not giving Baldwin money, she really doesn't care what you think.
But I'm glad congresswoman Ilhan Omar has brought attention to this issue. Now that she knows her tweets are under constant scrutiny, she can use them to remind people every time Israel commits war crimes. Gotta love that bird.
Barb Franz, Evansville
Those near cancer patients should be vaccinated
Dear Editor: This letter is to advocate legislation to eliminate exemptions from vaccinations for all personnel in workplaces and schools where a regular employee or student is undergoing cancer treatment that compromises their immune systems. As a parent of a child who underwent chemotherapy for 18 months, I can testify that such exemptions were deadly risks for her.
Our state average immunization rates are below the 95 percent that would protect most citizens from preventable diseases, and far below the rate that would protect our most-vulnerable citizens. There are times when public safety outweighs personal choices, as in 2003's Act 61, which mandates vaccinations for college students residing in campus residence halls. It’s time we mandated similar protection for persons who need it in workplaces and schools. Ask your legislator to sponsor and support a bill to help Wisconsin residents who need protection from their neighbors who don’t understand herd immunity.
Henry St. Maurice, Columbus
Hypocrisy rampant in both parties
Dear Editor: Gov. Tony Evers' recent proposal for driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants in Wisconsin is drawing much attention from "conservative" interests who complain, among other things, about possibilities of voter fraud. Curiously, these are the same people who have nothing to say about the serious voter fraud in the Carolina congressional race, which has now been invalidated. Is there a more tragic hypocrisy to damage our fragile democracy? "If it's our side, it's OK." And this is not an attitude confined to current "conservatives." Mercy!
Thomas Murn, Beloit