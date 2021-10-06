Letter | Steineke's COVID approach offers hope

State Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, offered an op-ed in Sunday’s Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in which he acknowledged his own opposition to vaccine mandates but readily encouraged Wisconsinites to roll up their sleeves and jump at the chance to get vaccinated.
Steineke supports the individual’s right to make decisions regarding one’s own health care but encourages all who have not received the vaccine to do so. He suggests that if one is unsure to consult their physician and research COVID and discuss it with family and friends.
Steineke says he has learned that the pandemic has had incomprehensible effects on our society. Steineke states that as a member of the Assembly he has a duty to support, protect and defend his constituents as well as his parents, family and friends. Steineke accepts as truth that “we are all in this together” and we must care for each other.
Steinek concludes his op-ed with, "I am optimistic that if we approach one another as Wisconsinites with an open mine and a caring heart, we can get vaccinated and move past this pandemic together, once and for all.”
I suggest that our elected officials would legislate with an open mind and caring heart instead of attempting to hurt or destroy their political opponents. Steineke offers a glimmer of hope that helping people would return as the purpose of Wisconsin’s government.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
