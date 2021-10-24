Letter | Some freedoms make the rest of us unfree

Dear Editor: The enduring lack of wisdom, or even basic common sense, in our state Legislature never ceases to amaze. Among the GOP’s newest efforts is the Wisconsin Sporting Freedom Package. This "freedom package" is a cluster of bills that includes allowing concealed weapons without a permit in bars, police stations and jails.
What could possibly go wrong here? A recent headline from St. Paul, Minn., shows the constrained freedom of 14 injured people and one dead from a bar gunfight. Whether advocating for their "freedoms" for more guns or less masks and vaccines, the GOP fails to understand, or care, that the freedoms they desire make all the rest of us less free.
Sally Young
Madison
