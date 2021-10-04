Letter | Restorative justice belongs in schools

Dear Editor: Last week, four legislators introduced a bill to outlaw a list of unacceptable words in K-12 schools, universities and technical schools. That list included the words diversity, equity, inclusion, social justice, restorative practices and restorative justice.
If educators are found guilty of using those words, their school will lose 10% of its state funding. That legislation passed with all Republicans voting in favor, and all Democrats voting against.
As a university professor and volunteer facilitator for Barron County Restorative Justice Programs, I couldn’t believe my eyes when I learned about this legislation.
In 1998, Barron County Circuit Court Judge Ed Brunner, deeply troubled at having no alternative to the incarceration of nonviolent offenders, introduced Restorative Conferencing in Barron County. More than 100 community members, trained to serve as facilitators, brought victims face to face with their offenders.
Victims of nonviolent crime were given the opportunity to tell their offenders what they needed to feel whole again. Offenders, many first-time juvenile offenders, were given the opportunity to make amends and avoid incarceration.
I have had the honor of serving as a Restorative Conference facilitator in Barron County for more than 20 years where nonviolent juvenile crime has plummeted. More than 10,000 victims and offenders have experienced the healing impact of restorative justice.
Barron County Restorative Justice Programs offers nine programs that restore lives and make our community safer. Those programs are described in a book I recently co-authored with Barron County Restorative Justice Program operations leader Monika Audette.
If you have the opportunity to speak to legislators who voted to outlaw the use of the words "restorative justice" from Wisconsin schools, please urge them to read "From a Single Pebble: Barron County Restorative Justice Programs," available at Amazon. They will learn why restorative justice belongs in every school and every community.
Mary Hoeft
Rice Lake
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.