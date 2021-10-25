 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter | Republicans don't care about fair elections

Letter | Republicans don't care about fair elections

Dear Editor: I am outraged that former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is going after election officials and subpoenaed Madison City Clerk Maybeth Witzel-Behl and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway for refusing to comply in a partisan Wisconsin election review. There is no evidence of election fraud, and Biden won Wisconsin.

Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the Republicans are just going after a problem that doesn't exist. They are only using this as an excuse because Gableman, Vos and the Republicans are not satisfied with the results and they don't care about fair elections. They should just leave the mayor and the city clerk alone. Shame on Gableman.

Russell Novkov

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics