Letter | Republicans don't care about fair elections

Dear Editor: I am outraged that former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is going after election officials and subpoenaed Madison City Clerk Maybeth Witzel-Behl and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway for refusing to comply in a partisan Wisconsin election review. There is no evidence of election fraud, and Biden won Wisconsin.
Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the Republicans are just going after a problem that doesn't exist. They are only using this as an excuse because Gableman, Vos and the Republicans are not satisfied with the results and they don't care about fair elections. They should just leave the mayor and the city clerk alone. Shame on Gableman.
Russell Novkov
Madison
