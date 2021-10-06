Letter | Publishing 'benevolent slaveowner' letter was journalistic malpractice

Dear Editor: On Oct. 5, The Capital Times published a letter to the editor titled “Presidents were benevolent slaveowners.”
In the letter, David Searles of Brodhead, Wisconsin, writes that slaveholding U.S. Presidents “did not choose to be slaveowners” and that, for financial reasons, “they could not emancipate their slaves.” Searles characterizes the founders as “benevolent” compared to other plantation owners.
Searles’ statements are patently false.
There is no “benevolent” way to hold another human being as property; whether one slaveholder was more brutal than another does not excuse the crimes of anyone invested in the institution. Furthermore, historians agree that Jefferson, who enslaved over 600 people in his lifetime, raped Sally Hemings multiple times, including in her childhood — a history that was largely suppressed until the 21st century. The Smithsonian, similarly, has published a lengthy account of the terror and torture inflicted upon those enslaved on Jefferson’s properties.
Finally, Searles falsely claims that those presidents “could not emancipate” the hundreds of people they enslaved. Of course, the presidents could have chosen to free the people they enslaved, and there are examples of others who did just that. Robert Carter III, for example, a wealthy Virginian and a contemporary of Madison, Monroe and Jefferson, granted legal manumission to 500 enslaved people.
The Capital Times should have refrained from publishing a letter making the same argument that antebellum plantation owners made to justify slavery. The paper should not have published a screed based on falsehoods and misinformation.
In choosing to publish a letter espousing racist lies and pro-slavery propaganda, The Capital Times has not only committed moral wrongdoing — it has also committed journalistic malpractice.
Alice Herman
Madison
