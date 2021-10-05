Letter | Presidents were benevolent slaveowners

Dear Editor: The controversy concerning James Madison Memorial High School is ridiculous. Madison, like Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe, did not choose to be slave owners. They were born into and inherited a situation not of their making. They did the best they could, considering the situation they were in and the time they lived.
They could not emancipate all of their slaves because of their indebtedness to British creditors and merchants. They were land rich and cash poor. Public service cost them more than it paid. If they tried emancipating all of their slaves, the British creditors and merchants would claim them for debts and sell them in the South to cotton plantations. That was a much more difficult and hard life for slaves than it was in Virginia, especially after Jefferson, Madison and Monroe stopped raising tobacco. They did emancipate slaves when they could get away with doing so, but mass emancipation of slaves by a plantation owner was basically illegal in the interior of Virginia.
Jefferson, Madison and Monroe allowed their slaves more freedom than most other slaves. They were allowed to come and go and earn outside incomes beyond serving on the plantation. They were not overworked for food, housing and their health care. They were also educated to read and write, technically illegal, and some of them could choose skilled apprenticeships for a career. As slave owners, Jefferson, Madison and Monroe were very benevolent compared to other slave owners.
Instead of dwelling on the fact that Jefferson, Madison and Monroe were slave owners by birth and inheritance, and not by choice, let us concentrate on the positive contributions they made as our forefathers in the creation of our nation, their contributions to the development of the American government, political philosophy and our society, as well as serving as presidents. They did not betray America as Confederates did or as Trump and the Jan. 6 insurgents did.
Who Jefferson, Madison and Monroe really were should not be ignored in teaching about them.
Dave Searles
Brodhead
