Letter | Poverty is America's biggest issue

Dear Editor: The value of personal agency is often not taught in America today. Financial agency has been a privilege not granted to a variety of individuals for 200 years, with racial minorities and women having the inability to keep the money they had earned, or earn money at all.
The most historically and currently oppressed groups have always had the least access to resources. Some of our most important current issues (gender pay gap, police brutality, workplace sexual misconduct) all stem from archaic systems of power, systems that cannot be destroyed due to a lack of financial agency. Without the time or resources necessary to fund election campaigns and obtain support from voters, the lower class cannot take back control of our democracy.
If the U.S. government truly valued democracy and the input of the people, there would be a raised national floor in the quality of living. I am not calling for a ceiling on living standards, and I believe mostly in privileges that benefit those who work for it. However, the right to live in the United States, without the burden of health care, childcare, education, and housing, should be guaranteed to all, no matter their financial status. Without these financial burdens, those without inherited wealth or a stable job can still set their own value on their labor.
When citizens are allowed to work on their own terms, corporations have to become competitive with job offers, benefits, higher wages and longer vacations. That will boost our economy and promote the creation of small businesses, which are currently being destroyed by corporations. Poverty is the greatest issue facing America today, and without solving it, we cannot become a true democracy.
Ronan Rataj
Madison
