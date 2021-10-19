Letter | Parisi has worked to fight climate change in Dane County

Dear Editor: I whole-heartedly agree with Paul Fanlund's column, "To see how government should work, look to Dane County."
Daily I'm so grateful that my local government simply works. Quietly, effectively, with no energy wasted on culture wars — something I long to see at the state and national level.
Since County Executive Joe Parisi is "very protective of the people in this community," of course he makes changes that are necessary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. We should all be immensely proud of the fact that Dane County earned one of only five national “green power awards” from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its work on reducing greenhouse gases.
Carrie Scherpelz
Madison
