Letter | Lawmakers should promote fair maps

Dear Editor: Already we have a "fair maps" group that has shared its new Census-informed maps with members of the Dane County Board. They asked various state citizens to help them draw the new lines and the board has been satisfied these can be used for their own boundaries.
We should see these fair maps published so we can see them. Waiting for the Republican Legislature's maps is unwise. There have been reports already that these maps are unbalanced and biased. I do not trust these people to produce quality or fair maps.
Let's use the fair maps produced and approved by many objective observers. I am asking my members of the Legislature to promote these fair maps.
T. Greg Bell
Madison
