Letter | Hybrid learning should be here to stay

Dear Editor: The benefits of online learning should be maintained, even as it has become safer to attend in-person school. The Cap Times article, “Students with disabilities face disappearing accommodations in return to UW campus” underscores how disappointing it has been to see the positives of remote learning be removed, as school officials focus on getting back to pre-pandemic learning instruction.
There were so many negatives of the pandemic, but the ability for UW-Madison to transition to online learning in the middle of the school year and ensure that there was no disruption in students’ abilities to earn their degrees was remarkable.
As a current student at UW-Madison I have been fortunate this semester to attend classes in-person and online. The ability to choose the format of instruction has allowed me to interact with my classmates, protect my health and receive a quality education.
Having the option to attend class remotely allows for a variety of benefits. Our friends with disabilities can still get the opportunity to participate in class, students do not have to miss class if they are ill or need to be out of town, and those of us that learn better virtually get to continue to excel in our studies.
There has been a rush to get back to “normal,” but normal is not good enough. The pandemic highlighted the learning inequities that exist on our campus.
UW should use this experience to advance equity by incorporating a hybrid learning model to the entire campus.
Manpreet Kaur
Middleton
