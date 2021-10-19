Letter | Gun violence is a public health issue

Dear Editor: When I moved to the near east side of Madison in the summer of 2020, I was excited to be entering a vibrant community home to families and young professionals, bike paths and outdoor spaces galore. Never did I think that a bit over a year later I would be nervous about going outside at night or used to the frequent sounds of sirens. What once felt like a safe, family-friendly neighborhood, now is more like a neighborhood where crime is happening often.
Just last week I learned that a house two blocks away from my own was found to have a stockpile of weapons. A convenience store down the street has been victim to multiple armed robberies. In the beginning of September a young adult was killed a mile from my home. This is not just the story of Madison’s east side. This is happening around the city, with news outlets reporting stories of gun violence from the east to the south side.
Gun violence is a public health issue and we need to start taking it seriously. A child should not be scared to ride their bike on the sidewalk down their street for fear of passing a house with a stockpile of weapons. A quick trip to the convenience store shouldn’t end in witnessing an armed robbery. And young adults, and nobody else for that matter, should be getting killed by guns. Madison needs to address the issue of gun violence in order to make our streets and spaces safer for all.
Madison Soukup
Madison
