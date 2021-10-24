Letter | Golf course at state park is heartbreaking

Dear Editor: I am sickened to hear that the Wisconsin DNR has “traded” one of my favorite state parks to Kohler to make another golf course. This park has been a family favorite since we were kids. My dad would drive us up to the sand beach from our home in Milwaukee. Then, when I had a family, we always stopped and enjoyed the woods and the dunes. This is just terrible, that the DNR is being paid under the table or bullied into “trading” a beautiful piece of the earth to become a money hole for an already enormous empire.
We have invasive ocean fish and animals in our lake. We have trees dying of disease and invasive insects. And they spend their paid wages trading a huge revenue for the state, and a precious piece of the earth, to a wealthy conglomerate.
This is a horror story. What is the excuse for this?
Julie Bauman-Gianni
Washington Island
