Letter | Dems need baggage-free Senate candidate

Dear Editor: We Democrats can be cringeworthy when it comes to cold, hard strategy.
Republicans unanimously oppose raising the debt limit, now that Ds hold the House, Senate and White House. When those tables were turned, and Rs held Congress and the White House, Ds were only too happy to politely oblige Rs in their bid to raise the debt limit.
Ds’ lapse of strategy can be particularly apparent in Wisconsin, the Land of Nice, where passive aggressive and conflict averse are parentage reflected on all birth certificates. We’d never in a million years consider criticizing our fellow Ds in a primary. What I’d like for us to try our best to do, however, is look closely at the many D’s vying to unseat Ron Johnson and ask ourselves openly and directly: Do any have more baggage or deficits than will fit in the overhead compartment?
If we don’t address the baggage/deficits issue now, Rs will be only too happy to address it the day after the primary, and fully exploit it, paving the way to a another disastrous term for our very own, home-grown, statewide embarrassment, Ron Johnson (or whomever Rs prop up to run in his stead).
Once we winnow down our D list to non-baggage/deficit laden candidates, I don’t care which of them you support to unseat Johnson. But please muster just an iota of cold, hard strategy now. Support only a D who won’t be gleefully and dispositively discredited by Rs the day after the primary.
I, for one, am taking Dave Zweifel’s advice seriously. Steven Olikara is indeed someone to keep an eye on. No baggage or deficits in the overhead compartment, no checked luggage, a person of whom Wisconsin is already proud — builder of bridges, legislative creds in D.C. like no one else on the list.
Todd Larson
Blanchardville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.