Letter | Dear Vos, welcome to the Trump fringe

Dear Editor: Robin Vos, it didn’t take long after Trump scolded you for not being aggressive enough on challenging the 2020 election results for you to join the list of useful idiots that he has bullied into attacking our democracy. I’m sure you made sufficient amends to him to get restored to favor on your flight to the Alabama rally.
During your tenure as Assembly speaker you have distinguished yourself as an obstructionist to the basic public interests that Wisconsin residents should expect from a leader in the Legislature. Unfortunately, you have chosen to ignore making sound public policy decisions in favor of maintaining political control at all costs. Examples include your opposition to a fair redistricting process, to Medicaid expansion, to strong environmental protection, to sound medical precautions designed to protect the public during a deadly pandemic, and undermining the governor’s authority, just to name a few.
Your latest step, however, in initiating another bogus challenge to the 2020 election results, crosses into another much more dangerous area: an attack on democracy itself. After numerous recounts, audits and court cases across the nation, including Wisconsin, there is no evidence that the election was compromised by widespread fraud. Instead of moving on you have chosen to join the extremist fringe element of conspiracy theorists who continue to fuel misinformation and the “big lie” that Trump won. Your chosen leader of this fiasco has no credibility as he has previously stated that the election was stolen and has recently attended meetings with election conspiracy theorists.
Your comments about ensuring election integrity with this phony audit belies the real truth that you are following the Trump playbook — that is to delegitimize future elections to ensure Trump cultists will be installed in office, regardless of the outcome of the popular vote. Wisconsin deserves better than your spending $700,000 of taxpayer’s money on an effort designed to create distrust and undermine our elections, which are the foundation of our democratic process.
Duane Lahti
Oulu
