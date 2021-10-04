Letter | BRT stops needed on State Street

Dear Editor: As indicated in Abigail Becker's recent story regarding the proposed bus rapid transit system, a group of former Madison mayors (maybe they are former mayors for a reason?) wrote of their opposition to bus stops on State Street. They also said, without understanding the irony, that BRT should be accessible yet not turn State Street into a bus thoroughfare.
I and others, for a number of different reasons, require bus stops on State Street in order to access, as city transportation planner Philip Gritzmacher said, "core destinations that people are looking to reach in the downtown area."
Those of you who do not believe that bus stops on State Street are essential for many of us to get to such core destinations should realize that we are your neighbors, your colleagues, your family, etc. However, you apparently choose to have no understanding, compassion or empathy for those who find State Street bus stops necessary for our accessibility and well-being. Is this truly how you want to treat others and others treat you?
Joan Downs
Madison
