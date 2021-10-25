Letter | Board ignores Palestinians' plight

Dear Editor: From 1969 to 1994, the Madison area emerged as a leader in the fight against South African apartheid, with three local governing bodies — including the Dane County Board of Supervisors — passing resolutions supporting this fight. In 2021, however, this same governing body has unapologetically chosen to ignore the modern apartheid of Palestinians, carried out by the Israeli government, which receives billions in U.S. tax dollars every single year. As I write this letter on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, I am reminded of the shared struggle of Palestinians trying to survive on ever-shrinking, illegally occupied (read: stolen) land.
Oct. 7 was supposed to be the day that the board voted on a resolution condemning war crimes committed by the Israeli government, which have been occurring since before many of us were even born. Local grassroots group Madison for Palestine, of which I am a member, helped lead the efforts to see the resolution pass. Chair Analiese Eicher, however, ensured its demise by refusing to schedule it for a vote. Supervisor Yogesh Chawla, an original cosponsor, withdrew his support. Both members cited vague “concerns” from unnamed community members and disengaged.
All we have asked is that the leaders of our so-called progressive community, who proudly display their “Hate Has No Home Here,” “Black Lives Matter” and LGBTQ solidarity signs, recognize the humanity of Palestinians not just in Palestine but also here at home — but our leaders have decided that the matter isn’t even worth being considered for discussion.
I am disgusted. If our leaders are going to deny oppressed peoples’ humanity, we want answers and we want names. If one is not ashamed of their position, let them come forward and publicly tell their fellow community members why they have chosen to side with the oppressor.
Ashley Hudson
Madison
