Letter | Accessibility is a human rights issue

Dear Editor: Accessibility is not a convenience, it’s a human rights issue ("Students with disabilities face disappearing accommodations in return to UW campus").
People with disabilities fought for years to get the Americans with Disabilities Act passed to create a level playing field in our society, including in our major universities. If UW-Madison is the flagship of Wisconsin’s state university system, it has to step up and do better. Adequately staffing the McBurney Center would be a good place to start. Revenue from one section of Camp Randall would probably do the trick.
Lynn Breedlove
Belleville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.