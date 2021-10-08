 Skip to main content

Letter | Accessibility is a human rights issue

Letter | Accessibility is a human rights issue

Dear Editor: Accessibility is not a convenience, it’s a human rights issue ("Students with disabilities face disappearing accommodations in return to UW campus"). 

People with disabilities fought for years to get the Americans with Disabilities Act passed to create a level playing field in our society, including in our major universities. If UW-Madison is the flagship of Wisconsin’s state university system, it has to step up and do better. Adequately staffing the McBurney Center would be a good place to start. Revenue from one section of Camp Randall would probably do the trick.

Lynn Breedlove

Belleville

