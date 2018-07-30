Dear Editor: The Office of Lieutenant Governor is often overlooked and underutilized. It is vital that we have a lieutenant governor who will use it to its full potential and help to implement the change our state needs. That is why I enthusiastically support Kurt Kober for lieutenant governor. He has spent his entire career bringing innovative ideas and fresh perspectives to businesses, nonprofits, and organizations. He will do the same for our state government.
Kurt’s vision for the future is sincere. He wants to ensure that everyone in Wisconsin has access to high-speed, low-cost internet, to see that rural and urban high school students alike have a path to more education that will allow them to work in well-paid 21st century jobs, and to make sure that Wisconsin has an independent Department of Natural Resources that will protect our water and air instead of enabling polluters to despoil them. Kurt will work hard to achieve those goals.
Kurt Kober loves Wisconsin. He will provide the leadership that we need to bridge the divisions that the current administration created and fostered. As lieutenant governor Kurt Kober will fight to restore our progressive legacy. Vote for him on Aug. 14.
Lester Pines
Madison
