Lester Pedersen: Vote for people who will protect your right to health care

Dear Editor: Obamacare has provided me, along with 22 million Americans, health care. That alone is every reason to support Joe Biden.
Health care is expensive, so much that workers cannot afford it alone. That is why today, you need health care coverage that allows everyone to share in the cost of health care, and to reap the benefit of that when you need care. The best plan we have is Obamacare. It is not a plan that is perfect, but we will continue to improve upon it, just as Medicare has evolved over time.
Our current administration is working hard to remove Obamacare simply to increase profits of insurance industry executives. Health care coverage is on the ballot this November and every Wisconsin voter needs to protect their rights to coverage.
During this pandemic, the current president has no health plan. His objective is to take money from you and give it to the executive class.
Be aware that the current administration in Washington, and more importantly Republican leaders here in Wisconsin, only talked about protecting the rights of persons with preexisting conditions after polls showed it to be the number one concern of citizens. They have stated they won’t take it away from you. However, their actions do the opposite.
Wisconsin politicians need to follow the will of you and other Wisconsinites. Use your power to vote for people who listen to you and protect your right to affordable health care.
Lester Pedersen
Madison
