Leonard Bohlman: Trump didn't create the rot in conservative politics

Dear Editor: It should be pretty obvious by now that the GOP cult of deregulation and free market capitalism examined Trump's dangerous disregard for human life, his tendency towards authoritarianism not to mention his incessant lying, allowing Russia to interfere on his behalf and said to themselves, "I think we can work with this guy." A collaboration of an economic cult and a personality cult creating the perfect storm of cultism. It's time to stop pretending and admit the Republicans have no use for American democracy, rejecting the process that spawned their own political party. Their attitude reflects the views of the donors and media that own and support them. Trump didn't create the rot in conservative politics. He just floored the gas pedal in the same direction they were already going.
Leonard Bohlman
Waterloo
