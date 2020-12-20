Leonard Bohlman: Shock at Trump's racism is delusional or dishonest

Dear Editor: For those longing for the GOP of old you'll have to go back to Eisenhower if you're looking for something that's actually good. Goldwater is famous for his "extremism in the pursuit of liberty is no vice" quote which would fit right in with current members of the GOP where death from COVID-19 is an acceptable outcome in the name of "liberty." Disappointingly America elected Richard Nixon a mere four years after Goldwater's defeat by using the "southern strategy" that appealed to racist Democrats in the south. This strategy worked so well the "beloved" Ronald Reagan used it to his advantage along with GOP senators and House members to dominate American politics.
Claiming shock that Donald Trump exploited a time honored technique of the GOP, appealing to racism, is either delusional or dishonest. I realize the right wing will do anything for love of tax cuts but maybe they should ease up on the racism because another person may come along and expose them again and they'll have to wait another four years until they can convince the American people once more they are the party of law and order, fiscal responsibility, family values, pro-life, patriotism and something Jesus would approve of.
Leonard Bohlman
Waterloo
