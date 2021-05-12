 Skip to main content
Leonard Bohlman: Republicans aren't heroes

Dear Editor: "Hero" Republicans would gladly privatize Social Security and enact any number policies that hurt the poor and middle class. Republicans have always been the enemy of social progress and stacked the Supreme Court without shame with justices that will threaten democracy for decades and put more religion in government.

And maybe Paul Fanlund forgot about lying us into war long before Trump was a political force, courtesy of Daddy Dick Cheney. I would never want to share a fox hole with Paul Fanlund since his judgement of who the enemy is can't be relied on. Nichols got it right.

Leonard Bohlman

Waterloo

