Leonard Bohlman: Reaching out to Republicans is a fool's errand

Dear Editor: A big problem with the bipartisanship discussion is the focus on the politicians. The policies that Biden is pushing have high approval ratings from the American people from both parties. That is the kind of "coming together" America needs. Trying to reach out to the Republican politicians is a fool's errand when they have chosen obstruction as their top priority. Not to mention their approval of QAnon and their embracing of wild conspiracy theories to overturn a legitimate presidential election. Crazy is in ascension in the GOP even without Trump at the helm, and to attempt bipartisan agreements while not recognizing what the GOP has become is ignoring reality. Let's leave ignoring reality to the Republicans and enact policies that give relief from the Republican "win at any cost" policy-free, non-governance "solutions."
Leonard Bohlman
Waterloo
