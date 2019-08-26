Dear Editor: First let me address Paul Fanlund's brushing over the role the press played in maintaining the email obsession (in his Aug. 20 column "Rants by Bernie Sanders about media bias are ludicrous, desperate and echo Donald Trump") and in the case of the NYT failing to expose Trump grifting in their own city for 30-plus years. Things like this do not happen in a vacuum. When the Republicans are responsible 100% for no movement on gun laws and the headline reads CONGRESS fails to pass gun laws? No sense confusing the public with silly details about which party is actually responsible.
How much distrust in government has been perpetuated by a cowardly press hiding behind "objectivity" and not recognizing the damage done by one side much more than the other? Remember the Iraq War and the outstanding job the NYT did cheerleading for it? I do. Not exactly the best moment for America's paper of record. Perhaps Paul could do a series about the unbreachable wall that separates pure accurate and thorough reporting from the marketing and profit-driven side of the business. We're all dying to hear the truth that will put Bernie in his place.
Unlike Trump I don't want government censorship, but at the same time I don't want the press censoring itself silently for the sake of profit or a shared social status of an elite press and the elites they're supposed to keeping an eye on. Like the Catholic Church, the Church of the Free Press might have to give up on infallibility as a real thing.
Leonard Bohlman
Waterloo
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.