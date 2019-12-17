Leonard Bohlman: Moderate Democrats have failed to stop the threat from the right

Dear Editor: The truck-sized hole in Paul Fanlund's column about the "far left" is the dismal failure of moderate Democrats to recognize the threat from the right, let alone stop it. Can you honestly say our current situation is because Hilary was too far left? How has gambling on the American people recognizing the left as the party of reason worked out so far? Maybe we just need to bend over a little further and the American people, even Republicans, will love us. In my opinion the reason we have the House today is because the "far left" candidates excited the Democratic voters and brought them to the polls. At some point Democrats need to drop the fantasy of a unified country based solely on what Democrats do and dreaming their actions will bring the American Republican voters to the fold of reason. That moderate Democrats are no match for the extreme (now mainstream) right is pretty obvious at this point. In a way you remind me of the Bernie Bros in the last election dreaming that Bernie would so move the electorate the Republicans would be swept away or join the cause! Pure fantasy, but no more fantastical than you believing moderate Democrats will do the same thing the Bernie Bros thought Bernie could do. In their defense, the Bernie Bros never had the chance then to see if they were right. The moderates don't have that defense because they've seen their fantasy fail over and over and they still believe it. The far left has a bubble, no question, but the moderates have their own bubble and a failed history to go with it.
Leonard Bohlman
Waterloo
