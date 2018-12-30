Dear Editor: When I saw editor Paul Fanlund's piece on objectivity in media I perked right up, as I always enjoy media focused on itself.
First, I'd like a little fleshing out of how media defines objectivity for itself. It seems one approach is to describe egregious behavior on one side with a brief caveat of how the other side also at one time or other also did something bad, usually without enough detail for the reader to ascertain the equality of "badness." For those who claim to love democracy, does this really serve it well? I suppose the digital information age is a boon to such lazy journalism because after all, the information is out there and it's not the writer's fault if the reader is too lazy to look for themselves. On the other hand, choosing the "both sides do it" method seems that it would increase cynicism toward government in general. Perhaps I am being too harsh when really what appears to be a cheap answer to a complex question (objectivity) is a misguided attempt at some holy grail of unexamined compromise.
That being said I think a little soul-searching and "objective" examination of whether the sorry state of our current democracy happened while a heroic media railed against it or instead described its demise and said, "Good enough, we've done our part."
Leonard Bohlman
Waterloo
